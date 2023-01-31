Man pulls knife on woman, steals purse on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say a man pulled a knife on a woman and stole her purse after she refused to give him a cigarette.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said this happened on January 22 around 8:45 p.m. on Atticus Way.
She said the man came up to the woman while she was standing outside her apartment. Fryer said he grabbed the woman's shoulder and threatened her with a knife when she refused to give him a cigarette.
The woman yelled for help, and the suspect ran away with her purse.
The woman wasn't hurt, but her jacket was cut by the knife.
Fryer describes as a Black man with a dark complexion in his mid-40s. He had a salt-and-pepper beard beaded from his chin, with beads in the braid.
Fryer said he was wearing a navy jacket and grey jogger pants at the time of the robbery.
If you have information regarding this incident, call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.