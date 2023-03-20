Man punches woman in head, throws her down staircase in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A woman was sent to the hospital after a man punched her in the head and threw her down a staircase Friday, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to N. Hamilton Street and N. Webster Street around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.
Fryer said a woman was punched multiple times in the head, then thrown down a staircase after being attacked by a man she knew.
Fryer said the woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
The suspect wasn't there when police arrived, and police have probable cause to arrest the man for battery and disorderly conduct.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.