Man robbed at knifepoint outside Monona Planet Fitness

MONONA (WKOW) — Monona police are searching for a man who reportedly robbed another man at knifepoint outside a Planet Fitness Tuesday evening.
Chief Brian Chaney said police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Planet Fitness on W. Broadway around 9:45 p.m.
The victim told police he was leaving the gym and was on his way to his vehicle when a man pulled out a knife and demanded the victim's wallet.
The suspect then took the wallet, got into the passenger side of an "older" gray SUV and left the scene.
Chaney describes the suspect as an older white man, roughly 55 to 60 years old, with a beard. He was reported to be wearing a yellow sweater, black pants and a black backpack.
If you have information about this incident, contact the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).