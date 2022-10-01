Man robbed on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a man was robbed on the city's west side early Saturday morning.
According to an incident report from Sgt. Ryan Gibson, the man was walking in the 3400 block of Manchester Road near McKee Road just after midnight Saturday when another man punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.
Gibson says the suspect then went through the victim's pockets and stole his wallet.
The suspect then left the scene, and the victim was able to walk home and call police. He received some injuries to his face and was treated at the hospital.
The suspect hasn't been found.