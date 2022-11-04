 Skip to main content
Man runs across Madison Beltline to escape police after crashing into 2 squad cars

  • Updated
  • 0

Video released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows a speeding car crash into two different law enforcement vehicles on the Beltline Thursday.

Law enforcement officers were pursuing the driver as he tried to escape them after he was seen speeding in the Beltline's closed Flex lane. During the chase, the driver's sedan struck a Madison Police squad car then slammed into a State Patrol inspector's cruiser.

"The vehicle being pursued rammed the Madison Police Department cruiser on the rear driver side of the vehicle, then struck the State Patrol cruiser," according to a State Patrol statement. "The driver of the pursued vehicle ran away and attempted to carjack a taxi driver parked at a nearby business. Officers apprehended the suspect shortly after."

Beltline chase crash

The video shows the suspect running across the highway into tall grass adjacent to the Beltline near the South Towne highway exit, with officers chasing after him.

Man running across Beltline

State Patrol officials say Maurice Jenkins, 24, of Madison was arrested at 2801 Industrial Drive. Jenkins' jail booking photo shows an injury to his head.

Beltline chase

Authorities say the 10 tentative charges against Jenkins include two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run - causing injury and felon in possession of a firearm.

State Patrol officials said the Madison police and state patrol cruisers were heavily damaged and two officers in the MPD police cruisers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries from the crash. They said an inspector and trooper in the State Patrol cruiser sustained no injuries, but were seen at a local hospital as a precaution.

Authorities say the State Patrol inspector involved in the collision was part of Dane County joint law enforcement operation focusing on stolen cars, though Jenkin's car wasn't stolen.

However, a Dane County Sheriff's official says one stolen car was recovered and three people were arrested during the operation.