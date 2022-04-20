Man runs off after car flips on highway in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police in Milwaukee say a father abandoned his son in the back seat of a police car as he ran off after a crash.
The car crashed and landed upside down on Interstate 43.
Video released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows 21-year-old Ladarius Davis-Hughes and his four-year-old son climbing out of the car's back window.
A police officer stopped to divert traffic and help the father and son. As the officer put the boy in the back seat of a squad car, Davis-Hughes took off, jumping over two median walls and running across three lanes of traffic.
Davis-Hughes was later arrested.
Police say they found a loaded AK-47-style rifle in the back of his car.
Davis-Hughes now faces multiple felony charges.
The boy was turned over to his mother.