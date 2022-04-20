 Skip to main content
Man runs off after car flips on highway in Milwaukee

  • Updated
Suspect runs across interstate

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police in Milwaukee say a father abandoned his son in the back seat of a police car as he ran off after a crash.

The car crashed and landed upside down on Interstate 43.

Video released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows 21-year-old Ladarius Davis-Hughes and his four-year-old son climbing out of the car's back window.

A police officer stopped to divert traffic and help the father and son. As the officer put the boy in the back seat of a squad car, Davis-Hughes took off, jumping over two median walls and running across three lanes of traffic.

Davis-Hughes was later arrested.

Police say they found a loaded AK-47-style rifle in the back of his car.

Davis-Hughes now faces multiple felony charges.

The boy was turned over to his mother.

