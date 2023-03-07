Man sentenced in 2021 Fitchburg shooting

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) — A man involved in a 2021 shooting in Fitchburg has been sentenced, according to court records.

Adonius Paul, 26, of Madison was sentenced to three years initial confinement and four years of extended supervision last Thursday. Paul pleaded guilty to firing a gun at another person/vehicle in July.

As a result of the plea, two charges were dismissed: recklessly endangering safety and possession of a stolen firearm.

Paul was arrested in May 2021, just days after gunfire at an apartment complex lot on Oregon Road.