 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man sentenced in 2021 Fitchburg shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Gavel
MGN

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) — A man involved in a 2021 shooting in Fitchburg has been sentenced, according to court records.

Adonius Paul, 26, of Madison was sentenced to three years initial confinement and four years of extended supervision last Thursday. Paul pleaded guilty to firing a gun at another person/vehicle in July. 

As a result of the plea, two charges were dismissed: recklessly endangering safety and possession of a stolen firearm.

Paul was arrested in May 2021, just days after gunfire at an apartment complex lot on Oregon Road.

Tags

Recommended for you