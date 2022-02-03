Man sentenced in connection with death of missing Dane County woman

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) — An Adams County man has been sentenced in connection to the death of a Dane County woman who went missing in 2019.
Robert Olson, 27, was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by five years of supervised release on Monday. He was found guilty due to a no contest plea of hiding a corpse.
Originally, he was charged with hiding a corpse, providing false information on a missing person and obstructing an officer. Two of the charges were dismissed as a result of the plea.
Olson is the last known person to have interacted with Annastasia Evans, who was reported missing in May 2019. He allegedly took her to Wisconsin Dells but returned without her.
Her body was found by a hunter in a wooded area of Adams County in November 2019.
A criminal complaint alleges police discovered incriminating texts between Olson and others. It also states Olson told fellow inmates he had been in Wisconsin Dells with a missing girl who overdosed on heroin. When he found her dead, he took her body and dumped it in the woods.