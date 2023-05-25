Man sentenced in deadly Oregon hit-and-run

OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) — A Brooklyn man who killed an Oregon man in a hit-and-run last July has been sentenced.
Timothy Pritchett was ordered to spend two years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision on a charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.
Back in February, Pritchett pleaded guilty to that charge and the court dismissed charge of hit and run involving death.
Pritchett hit and killed 30-year-old Logan Gueths on CTH MM on June 7 2022. Gueths body was found by a truck driver the next day.
Pritchett was identified as a suspect in the case after a community member reported a tip about a van registered to him.