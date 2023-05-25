 Skip to main content
Man sentenced in deadly Oregon hit-and-run

Timothy Pritchett

OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) — A Brooklyn man who killed an Oregon man in a hit-and-run last July has been sentenced. 

Timothy Pritchett was ordered to spend two years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision on a charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. 

Back in February, Pritchett pleaded guilty to that charge and the court dismissed charge of hit and run involving death.  

Pritchett hit and killed 30-year-old Logan Gueths on CTH MM on June 7 2022. Gueths body was found by a truck driver the next day. 

Pritchett was identified as a suspect in the case after a community member reported a tip about a van registered to him.

