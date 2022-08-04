Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting, killing his Beloit roommate

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A Rock County judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison Wednesday followed by 20 years of supervision for shooting and killing his housemate in 2020.
Mario Tucker, 35, has already served over a year and a half of his sentence.
In addition, Tucker has other financial obligations as a result of the sentencing.
A jury found him guilty of second-degree intentional homicide in May 2022.
Tucker was arrested in December 2020 after he shot and killed his 50-year-old roommate after a disagreement, according to the City of Beloit Police Department. Tucker was arrested nearby at the Portland Avenue Bridge after witnesses saw him throw something into the water.
He had lived at the Beloit home where the shooting took place for less than a week. Prior to that time, he lived in Janesville.
Tucker is scheduled to appear at a restitution hearing on August 18 at 9:30 a.m.