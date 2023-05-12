 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to prison for killing dog in Dodgeville armed burglary

  Updated
Glover was convicted of armed burglary and causing the death of an animal. 

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) — A Madison man accused of killing a dog during an armed burglary in Dodgeville will spend three years in prison.

21-year-old Dejon Glover appeared in Iowa County court Friday for his sentencing hearing.

"The court is going to sentence Mr. Glover to a period of six years," Judge Lisa McDougal announced.

McDougal sentenced Glover to three years of prison time and three years of extended supervision. 

"His solution to owing someone only just a couple thousand dollars was to invade someone else's home and kill their family pet," McDougal added.

Glover pleaded guilty to the June 2022 charge of armed burglary earlier this year. 

Glover admitted to killing Dre when entering the Dodgeville home.

He also admitted to causing the death of the homeowner's dog named Dre.

"He was our beloved family pet, best friend, smiling all the time, happy to see you and giving kisses all the time," Tracy and Dustiney Lease said.

Dre's owners said they are happy with the sentencing and will forever miss Dre.

Court records show Glover admitted to breaking a window to enter his co-workers home in Dodgeville and then seeing the dog— trying to calm him down before shooting him in the head.

Investigators said Glover stole several items from the home. Glover claimed he was desperate for money.

"I also understand that there is no punishment long enough to bring peace to you for the loss of your dog," Glover said in an apology to the victim. 

While it won’t bring Dre back, Dustiney and Tracy said they’re happy with the sentencing and actually both believe and appreciate Glover's apology.

"We just appreciate that he was willing to do that for us to give us some closure," they added.

The two told 27 News Dre will always be a part of their family.

"He was family," they said. "He was our heart and soul."

Glover is also facing federal drug trafficking charges.

The Department of Justice announced Glover and five others are accused of coordinating shipments of fentanyl from Arizona to Madison.

