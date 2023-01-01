Man seriously hurt when car lands on top of him after three-vehicle crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 23-year-old Brooklyn, WI man was seriously hurt after a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning that ended with part of his vehicle splitting in half and landing on him.
According to a news release from Rock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Michael Schauer, it happened on N Hwy 14 and W Holt Rd. in the Town of Union around 1:30 a.m.
Schauer says the man was driving an SUV southbound when he lost control. A northbound Rock County Highway Department plow truck then hit the SUV. The SUV then split into two pieces, with the rear end going into the ditch on the west side of the roadway, and the front end landing in the southbound lane of traffic.
The driver of the SUV then got out of the vehicle, and was standing in the road.
About 1-2 minutes later, another southbound vehicle then hit the front end of the vehicle lying in the southbound lane of traffic. The front end of the vehicle then hit the driver of the SUV, landing on top of him in the ditch and pinning him underneath.
The driver of the SUV was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was arrested for 1st offense OWI.
The driver of the plow truck was not hurt, while the driver of the car was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, but Schauer says slippery roads are a suspected factor in the crash.