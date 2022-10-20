Man set to be Madison police monitor turned down position because 'there's no place like home'

MADISON (WKOW) -- John Tate II said he withdrew his acceptance of the Madison independent police monitor position for one "simple" reason: "there is no place like home."

In a statement from the City of Racine, Tate said he withdrew his acceptance of the monitor position so he could accept the position of violence prevention manager in Racine. He is scheduled to start in this role on November 14.

After serving in Racine for the last nine years as an alder and the Common Council president, he wanted to serve in what he calls a "different, necessary capacity" to curtail the "crisis of violence, specifically gun violence" in the city.

Tate spoke highly of the City of Madison and the Police Civilian Oversight Board, saying they made it "abundantly clear that they are serious about improving community relations with law enforcement by ensuring transparency and accountability."

Tate was scheduled to begin his position as Madison's police monitor on Dec. 5 at a salary of $125,000.

The Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) is planning its next steps and plans to release an update shortly. The next PCOB meeting is set for Oct. 27.