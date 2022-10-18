Man set to be Madison police monitor withdraws from position

MADISON (WKOW) -- John Tate II has withdrawn his acceptance of the independent police monitor position, according to the City of Madison.

The City announced in a release that Tate informed the city on Monday that he was withdrawing his acceptance of the position so he could take "another opportunity."

This comes days after Tate was named for the position.

There were mixed feelings about Tate being named for the position, some believing he'd be a good fit, while others were unhappy, noting his controversial departure from his previous position as the chair-designee for the Wisconsin Parole Commission.

The Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) is planning its next steps and plans to release an update shortly. The next PCOB meeting is set for Oct. 27.

Tate was scheduled to begin his new position on Dec. 5 at a salary of $125,000.