Man shot by Rockford Police at temporary casino, in critical condition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, Rockford Police report that a man was in the temporary Rockford Casino parking lot when he pointed a gun at officers.
The officers shot the man, who is now at a hospital in critical condition.
Across the street from the scene, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana and Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd spoke to the press about the ongoing investigation.
"I had an officer here working off-duty... a man with a gun engaged our officers, city officers, and county officers... at this point we're working on the investigation city [and] county together, and we're going to turn it over to the state," said Sheriff Caruana.
"Rockford Police received a call for assistance at the casino in which multiple officers responded. At that point, as the Sheriff mentioned, we engaged an individual that had a gun that was out in the parking lot at the casino. At that point, I can tell you that the gun was pointed at officers and officers then fired up on the subject. He is being treated at a local hospital and is listed in critical condition," said Police Chief Redd.
13 WREX asked if any officers were injured during the incident, to which Police Chief Redd responded, "No, the officers were not injured, but as a precautionary we do send them to get checked out at the hospital."
Another reporter asked if it is known how many people were in the parking lot at the time. Police Chief Redd responded, "No, not right now. I don't know, so that's part of the information they are obtaining and we'll turn that over to the task force."
13 WREX asked how the casino originally alerted the authorities to the suspect. Sheriff Caruana responded, "I had an off-duty officer here. What we know right now at this time, and again, its very preliminary, everything happened in the parking lot with my officer and then the city officers as backup."
Rockford Police had a heavy presence along with several other agencies including Machesney Park and Loves Park Police at the Rockford temporary casino near Bell School Road and East State Street Saturday evening.
13 WREX was able to speak with an eyewitness, Steve Bianchi, who had stepped outside of the casino to retrieve cigarettes from his car.
Bianchi recalls, "I saw this guy kind of buzzin' through the parking lot, and this officer was behind him with his lights on. [The suspect] pulled off around the corner and jumped out of the car and he had a gun to his head... all of a sudden a lot of officers showed up and they all had their guns on him. So I was basically ducking behind cars because I don't want to be in any friendly/unfriendly fire... [the suspect] kept saying, 'You can't help me! You can't help me!' and as far as I know, they had kicked him out of the casino earlier... just before that happens."
13 WREX asked Bianchi about gun shots heard, to which Bianchi responded, "He shot in the air one time 'cause he said something about, 'You think this is fake? This is not fake. I'm not messin' around with ya.' Then he shot in the air, and that's when I was on the ground low... next thing I know, the cops unloaded... it was like Fourth of July firecrackers goin' off, it was quite a bit of shots. He took, I would say, at least 15, 10 to 15 shots."
Bianchi described the scene once the gunshots stopped: "Everything was pretty much quiet, I mean, they were all surrounding him and saying, 'Don't move!' 'cause I guess he was still moving, but they were all surrounding him with their guns by him."
With a chuckle, Bianchi said, "It was a pretty scary situation right there. I mean, I come out to get a little fresh air after they gave a Harley away in there and I didn't win. Kinda sucked."
Bianchi told 13 WREX that he doesn't think this incident will make people apprehensive about coming out to the casino. "Every time I've been here, there's always a police car [and] there's plenty of security. I've been here since grand opening day and it seems pretty safe. I mean, I've even won a jackpot and they've offered to walk me out, just to make sure that I'd be ok. So I think they pretty much take care of the security and I think they will in the future."
The matter is now under investigation by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force. Check back with 13 WREX News for updates and continuing coverage.