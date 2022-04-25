Man shot during arrest in Madison scheduled to enter plea on drug charge

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man who was shot by authorities when arrested in February is set to appear in court for a plea hearing and arraignment.
Quadren Wilson's February arrest was for a single charge of delivering a schedule I or II narcotic, with a repeater modifier.
Medical records show Wilson was shot five times during his arrest. Investigators have confirmed two Department of Criminal Investigation agents fired their weapons during the arrest.
Online court records now show Wilson is scheduled to appear in court May 9.
A criminal complaint alleges Wilson sold heroin to two people in April, 2021, one of whom fatally overdosed on the drug. It does not provide further insight into his arrest.
Wilson's attorney's request for the charges to be dropped was denied in early March.