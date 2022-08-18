Man shot in downtown Madison, police search for suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the downtown area overnight.
MPD Sgt. Bryan Dyer said in a news release, officers were called to 700 East Main Street at about 1 a.m. for a report of a gunshot.
When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers gave him aid while they waited for an ambulance.
The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.
Police said no suspects have been located, and they believe the shooting was a targeted incident. They say there is no threat to the public.
About a half hour after that shooting, another one was reported near Elver Park in Madison.
Shell casings were located, but no property damage or injuries were reported.
There's no word if these shootings are connected.