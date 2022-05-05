Man shot on Nakoosa Trail in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after one man was shot on Madison's east side Thursday night.
According to a Madison Police Department (MPD) post on Facebook, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. along the 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail, which is near Highways 51 and 30.
Officials say a man who was on a balcony was shot multiple times. Investigators say the shots came from a parking lot at the back of the building.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer says the victim was alert when he was taken to the hospital. Fryer says investigators are still waiting for an update on his current condition.
Several rounds went into an apartment. Three adults and a baby were inside at the time, but none of them were hurt.
Police say the shooting appears to be targeted. They say suspect and victim know each other.