Man shows up to Madison-area hospital with gunshot wound, investigation underway

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man in Madison was shot overnight and now authorities are investigating.
Sgt. Ryan Gibson said at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Madison Police Department received calls about shots fired in the 4600 block of Verona Road, near The Home Depot.
Sgt. Gibson said shell casings were found in the area.
While officers were investigating, a man showed up to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
Police are still investigating the shooting. If you have information that could help call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers line at (608) 266-6014.