Man stabbed in Middleton, 20-year-old suspect in custody

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Middleton Police say a 44-year-old man was stabbed inside of a residence on Thursday night.
According to a news release, police were called to the home in the 5500 block of Century Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
They found a 44-year-old man with "multiple stab wounds." The man was brought to the hospital but is expected to survive.
Police arrested 20-year-old Givon Walker of Middleton. They say he and the victim knew each other, and an altercation had taken place between them, which ended after Walker allegedly stabbed the victim.
Police say they found a pocketknife at the scene.
Walker was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
Police say there is no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM.