Man stabbed on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison police say two men attacked another man Friday night after an argument at a home on Park Ridge Drive on Madison’s west side.
Police say the men, who know each other, were intoxicated, got into an argument and then starting fighting.
After another argument, one of the men allegedly stabbed the 48-year-old victim multiple times.
Police say the other man also attacked the victim.
Both of the suspects were arrested, and booked into the Dane County Jail.
The victim is expected to survive.