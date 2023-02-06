Man suffered several losses before a fire destroyed his home

ARENA (WKOW) -- Smoke destroyed everything inside an Iowa County home last week. The fire happened at a house on US HWY 14 in Arena.
One of the residents, Drew Nowicki, said he was out helping a friend when the fire started. When he arrived home, he was greeted by firetrucks in his driveway.
Nowicki told 27 News he ran inside the home to retrieve the items and memories he couldn’t stand to lose, like family photos and things owned by his late brother and father.
Norwicki lost his brother, 19-year-old Levi Iverson, to a shooting last year. Investigators said Iverson was accidentally shot by a 20-year-old man. A few years prior, in 2018, Nowicki lost his dad who he lived with at the time.
Several of his dads' items were destroyed in the fire.
"I had everything he owned down there but I'm just trying to stay strong," Nowicki said.
When he first arrived on scene Nowicki said he also tried his best to get his two cats out, but he couldn't find them. He's staying hopeful they made it out.
"I saw footprints in the back here so I'm keeping hopes up," he explained. "I hope they survived; they were a gift to my dad on his birthday."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe to help Nowicki get back on his feet.