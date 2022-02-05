Man survives car falling through ice on Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- Wisconsin police are urging people to be mindful about ice safety after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Winnebago Saturday afternoon.
The Fond du Lac County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls just before 2:30 p.m. about a vehicle that had broken through the ice on Lake Winnebago. One of the people who called was the driver of that vehicle.
Police say the man had been traveling from west to east on Lake Winnebago when he encountered an area of weak ice, which the truck broke through.
Police say the man was able to throw his phone out onto the ice and then climb out of his pickup truck after having the lower half of his body submerged in water.
Once out of the water, he was able to call 911.
Multiple agencies helped bring the man back to Lakeside West where he was evaluated by paramedics. He was not injured.
The truck is completely submerged and was marked by GPS Coordinates.
Police say the owner has 30 days to have the vehicle removed.