Man suspected in 2022 homicide arrested

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man suspected in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side has been arrested, according to Dane County Jail records.

Records show Calutan Jefferson was arrested Thursday morning for the first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the 2022 homicide.

He's accused of targeting and killing Corey Mitchell, 30.

Mitchell was found in a parking lot on Northport Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation remains active and anyone with additional information should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.