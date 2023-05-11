Man suspected in deadly shooting outside Madison bar appears in court

MADISON (WKOW) — The man suspected in the deadly shooting outside of a Madison bar appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Caleb DiMaggio, 23, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

DiMaggio is suspected of shooting 44-year-old Jason Pritchard outside of Badger Tavern on May 5. Police say DiMaggio and Pritchard don't know each other.

In Dane County Circuit Court Thursday, a court official gave him a $1 million cash bond.

If he were to post the bond he would be subject to GPS monitoring and remote breath monitoring for alcohol. He cannot have contact with the victim's family, leave the state, or possess alcohol or a dangerous weapon.