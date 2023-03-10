Man suspected in homicide on Madison's northside arrested in Milwaukee

MADISON (WKOW) — A man charged with the shooting death of a Milwaukee teen in 2022 has been arrested, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in arresting Charvis Blue, 29, in Milwaukee. The Marshals Service joined the search for Blue in January.

Fryer said Blue is awaiting transfer to the Dane County Jail, where he will be booked on warrants, including one for first-degree intentional homicide.

Blue is one of three people arrested for the murder of Laron Bynum on Madison's north side in July 2022.

Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg was charged in July 2022 with first-degree intentional homicide among other charges, according to court records.

Jakara Peeples, 22, was also arrested for party to a crime of homicide and obstructing.