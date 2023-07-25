 Skip to main content
Man suspected of firing gun in downtown Madison after running from police

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was arrested early Saturday morning after officer responding to reports of gunshots, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were out responding to report of gunfire downtown near Gilman Street around 1:30 a.m. when they heard more gunfire.

Officers spotted a man in an alleyway and chased after him when he ran away.

Fryer said Donyell L. Love, 21, was arrested for resisting and a probation hold.

Officers found a holster and magazine on his person.

Fryer said no injuries or damages were reported.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

