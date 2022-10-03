Man taken by Medflight after hunting accident in Grant County

(WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office assisted in rescuing a man who investigators say shot himself in a hunting accident.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said Clayton County authorities contacted Grant County on Sunday, informing them of a hunting accident near Wyalusing State Park where someone was shot in the arm and leg.
Dreckman said a man and his wife were duck hunting, and while the man got back into the boat from the shore, his gun went off once — hitting him in both an arm and a leg.
Dreckman said first responders from Bagley and a private boat reached the man and his wife, bringing them to a boat landing where he was taken to a hospital by Medflight.
The incident is under investigation by the DNR, but Dreckman said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.