Man taken to hospital after being stabbed on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed on the city's north side early Thursday morning.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Monterey Drive south of Warner Park around 1 a.m.
The man told police he was walking by a group of people when he was stabbed.
Fryer said the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips may be submitted online at p3tips.com.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.