Man takes plea in fatal 2022 hit-and-run of La Follette student

Sadarius Goodall
Courtesy of the Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON (WKOW) — A man charged in the death of a La Follette high school student in a January 2022 hit-and-run entered a guilty plea Thursday.

Sadarius Goodall, 42, was originally charged in late January for a crash that killed 14-year-old Jeremiah Broomfield and injured two others.

Court records show Goodall pleaded guilty to hit and run - involving death at the Thursday hearing. The other five charges -- including hit and run causing great bodily harm, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle -- were dropped as a result of the plea.

Goodall was on a probation hold at the time of the fatal crash on Schroeder Road. 

