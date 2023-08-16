 Skip to main content
Man takes plea in monkey torture case

MADISON (WKOW) -- A plea agreement in a Wisconsin man's animal torture case reveals disturbing actions overseas.

Court records supporting the plea agreement between federal prosecutors and Kenneth Herrera, 40, of Soldiers Grove state Herrera was approached online by a person in Indonesia.

That person offered the opportunity to receive videos of a macaque monkey being tortured for $100. Records state Herrera agreed to make the payment and receive videos.

Authorities say the person in Indonesia asked for direction from Herrera on how he wanted the animal tortured and asked him whether pliers or a hammer should be used. Court records say Herrera wanted both tools used.

Documents say agents with the FBI and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service interrogated Herrera in January 2022. Herrera confirmed to the agents he received and paid for 10 video files of the monkey being tortured.

Herrera's attorney Richard Coad has yet to respond to requests from 27 News for comment.

A BBC report indicates videos of the torture of long-tailed macaques in Indonesia have been sold internationally and web sites promote the practice.

Herrera's plea agreement does not specify what leniency prosecutors may have offered him in exchange for his willingness to forego a trial.

A federal judge will decide on a sentence for Herrera, but the hearing hasn't been scheduled yet.

