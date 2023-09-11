Man tells Madison nurse he killed woman in 1985 cold case

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officials contacted their Vernon County law enforcement counterparts after a patient told a nurse he killed a woman in 1985.
Authorities say Terry Dolowy, 24, went missing from her home in Barre Mills near La Crosse in February 1985. They said her decapitated body was found five days later in Vernon County.
Investigators said a patient at Madison's Mendota Mental Health Center told a nurse last week he killed Dolowy. The nurse then reported the information to the Madison Police Department.
Vernon County Sheriff's investigator Scott Sbjerkos told 27 News he's been on the Dolowy homicide case for 25 years. Sbjerkos said the man who confided in the nurse was a former friend of Dolowy's fiancé.
But Sbjerkos said he was unable to corroborate the man's statement.
"We have no information that he was around Terry during the time or prior to the time she was reported missing," Sbjerkos said.
Sbjerkos said the man once told law enforcement he was involved in Dolowy's killing.
"We are unable to link him," Sbjerkos told 27 News.
Sbjerkos said the victim's fiancé in 1985 remains a witness in the continuing investigation.
Sbjerkos also said Madison Police investigators helped Vernon County authorities locate a witness in the case several years ago. However, Sbjerkos did not elaborate further.
The lead investigator said Dolowy family members remain hopeful the person responsible will be found.
"They're very happy their sister has not been forgotten about," Sbjerkos said.
Sbjerkos said advances in crime-fighting science and investigative techniques are helping this investigation and he's confident it will be solved.