Man traveling across the country to donate blood

MADISON (WKOW) -- One man from Syracuse, New York is on a trip across the country to call on others to donate blood.
Bob Barnes' goal is to bike to all 50 state capitols.
His journey brought him through Madison on Monday. It's his 41st one.
He went to the Madison Donor Center Monday morning to donate platelets.
"The reason I picked blood donations myself is because it's something I can give. I don't have a lot of financial means, but I can give blood. Only 37% of the people in the U.S. are eligible to give blood," Barnes said.
Barnes' last stop in the continental U.S. will be in the state of Washington.
Then he plans to bike to Alaska before flying to Hawaii, and then biking to the capitol in Honolulu.
