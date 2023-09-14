Man tries to bite Madison police officer during arrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man tried to bite a police officer while he was being arrested Tuesday, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to East Mifflin Street around 12:15 p.m.
A caller reported a man was threatening him and was possibly armed with a knife. Officers later learned the man didn't have a knife.
The suspect resisted arrest and attempted to bite one of the responding officers, Fryer said.
Brandon Jordan, 32, was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and bail jumping.