 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man tries to bite Madison police officer during arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Police.jpg

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man tried to bite a police officer while he was being arrested Tuesday, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to East Mifflin Street around 12:15 p.m.

A caller reported a man was threatening him and was possibly armed with a knife. Officers later learned the man didn't have a knife. 

The suspect resisted arrest and attempted to bite one of the responding officers, Fryer said.

Brandon Jordan, 32, was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and bail jumping.

Send us breaking news tips to news@wkow.com.

Recommended for you