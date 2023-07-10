Man tries to fight Madison police officers after crashing into tree

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man tried to fight Madison police officers after he crashed into a tree Sunday night, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to Buckeye Road near Stoughton Road around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a car that crashed into a tree.
Fryer said the driver tried to run away from the scene, but he tripped on a curb. He then began to fight officers and other first responders as they approached.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he tried to fight medical staff and spat on officers and medical staff.
Fryer said once the man is released from the hospital, he is facing a number of charges, including battery to law enforcement officers and medical workers, first offense OWI and disorderly conduct.