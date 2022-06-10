Man tries to force boy into car in Madison, points gun at him

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating what appears to be an attempted kidnapping Thursday night.
Lt. Jennifer Hannah said just before 10 p.m., a boy was walking on Cypress Way, on Madison's south side, when a vehicle approached him.
According to an incident report, the suspect got out of a white sedan with dark tinted windows and shiny rims. He told the boy to get into his car and tried to entice him by offering drugs and alcohol.
When the boy refused, the man reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
As this was happening, the victim's family arrived to pick him up and the suspect drove away.
MPD said the suspect is described as a skinny, Black male, 50 to 60-years-old, balding, but with some short, white hair. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident.
If you know anything about this, contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.