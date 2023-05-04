Man used 'gold' jewelry to scam elderly victim at Richland Center Wal-Mart

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Richland Center Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for a man peddling a jewelry scam.
Officer Tyler Barr said an elderly man was scammed Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Richland Center Wal-Mart.
The man -- who the victim described as a potentially Middle Eastern man who was 5'9" and 220 lbs. -- approached the victim and said he wanted to sell some of his gold items.
The scammer said he needed gas money to get back to New York.
The victim bought three items from the scammer for $100.
However, when the victim had the items appraised, they were brass.
The scammer said he had multiple "gold" items on his person, so Barr said police believe the suspect will continue this scam on his travels.
Barr said the suspect was driving a newer BMW SUV with Indiana plates, and an adult female and two small children were inside. The plate may be temporary.
The suspect didn't provide a name to the victim but gave a working phone number which was verified during their interaction: 646-413-5415.
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Richland Center Police Department at 608-647-2103, or email Officer Tyler Barr at barr@rcpolice.net.