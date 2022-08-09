Man wanted for July homicide in Madison arrested in Ohio

DAYTON (WKOW) — A man waived extradition in an Ohio court Tuesday in connection to the killing of a teenager in Madison, according to law enforcement authorities.
Montgomery County Arraignment Court official Cindy Miller said Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, appeared on charges including Party to the Crime of First Degree Intentional Homicide, Recklessly Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of Firearms. Miller said Lowe is being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond after waiving extradition.
A supervisory deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service told 27 News, Lowe was arrested the morning of Thursday, August 4 at an apartment complex in Dayton, Ohio.
Details of the arrest warrant issued on July 29 for Lowe were sealed by Dane County Judge Mario White.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer told 27 News Lowe's arrest is in connection to the homicide of Laron Bynum, 18, of Milwaukee.
"This is related to the homicide on the northside on July 22," Fryer said in an email.
Authorities said Bynum was shot in a car in the middle of Vahlen Street. During a news conference in July about the shooting, Capt. Kelly Donahue with the Madison Police Department said the car was stolen.
Madison Police officials said around the same time Bynum and the car were discovered on Vahlen Street, officers responded to shots being fired at nearby Vera Court. Authorities said shell casings were found both at Vahlen Street and Vera Court.
Dane County court records show Lowe is on probation after a felony drug conviction.
Miller said Lowe's extradition to Wisconsin will be arranged by law enforcement personnel in Montgomery and Dane Counties.