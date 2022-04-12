Man wanted in connection to Madison Labor Day homicide arrested in Chicago

MADISON (WKOW) — A man wanted in connection to a homicide on September 6, 2021 has been arrested.
According to an updated incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, Jeremiah Cain, 19, was arrested in Chicago on March 22.
Fryer said Cain was taken into custody after running from a traffic stop and was armed at the time of his arrest. A warrant for Cain's arrest was issued in October.
Cain is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Nicholas Cooke, who was found in a crashed SUV on Acewood Boulevard after police reported to the intersection with Martha Lane around 6:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. He later died at a hospital.
Fryer said Cain is awaiting an extradition hearing.