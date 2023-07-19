 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man wanted on numerous Dane Co. warrants arrested in Janesville

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest USE ME

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Janesville police arrested a man wanted in Dane County on a number of warrants Tuesday.

Janesville Police Department Sgt. Drew Severson said officers responded to a domestic violence incident on July 14 off S. Main Street. Severson said arriving officers learned the suspect -- identified as 27-year-old Kejuan V. Green -- had already left the scene.

Officers developed probable to arrest Green for battery and disorderly conduct, both with domestic violence modifiers.

Severson said officers then learned Green had a number of warrants out for his arrest in Dane County. These included suffocation/strangulation, false imprisonment, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and attempted robbery, among others.

Officers learned on Tuesday Green was on Milton Avenue in Janesville. Green was seen leaving in a vehicle, and he was arrested after a traffic stop.

Green was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct and outstanding warrants. The driver -- identified as Makenza Tripp, 21 -- was arrested for aiding a felon.

Tags

Recommended for you