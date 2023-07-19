Man wanted on numerous Dane Co. warrants arrested in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Janesville police arrested a man wanted in Dane County on a number of warrants Tuesday.
Janesville Police Department Sgt. Drew Severson said officers responded to a domestic violence incident on July 14 off S. Main Street. Severson said arriving officers learned the suspect -- identified as 27-year-old Kejuan V. Green -- had already left the scene.
Officers developed probable to arrest Green for battery and disorderly conduct, both with domestic violence modifiers.
Severson said officers then learned Green had a number of warrants out for his arrest in Dane County. These included suffocation/strangulation, false imprisonment, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and attempted robbery, among others.
Officers learned on Tuesday Green was on Milton Avenue in Janesville. Green was seen leaving in a vehicle, and he was arrested after a traffic stop.
Green was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct and outstanding warrants. The driver -- identified as Makenza Tripp, 21 -- was arrested for aiding a felon.