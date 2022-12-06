Man who burglarized a Madison woman's home while she slept takes plea

MADISON (WKOW) — A man accused of burglarizing a Madison woman's home while she slept pleaded guilty to one of his charges.

Online court records show Lane Shelton, 29, pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling with a person present. As a result of the plea, the rest of Shelton's charges were dismissed— including four counts of bail jumping.

The court withheld sentencing Shelton, instead giving him three years of probation concurrent with four other criminal cases. As condition of his probation, he cannot have contact with the victim, go to certain stores or have controlled substances.

Shelton entered a woman's home through a window while she was sleeping, and stole electronics, money, personal documents and more.

The victim told 27 News the crime changed her view of personal safety and affected others in the neighborhood.