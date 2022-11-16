Man who killed 6, injured dozens more at Waukesha Christmas parade sentenced

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The man convicted of 76 charges after he drove through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade has been sentenced.
Wednesday afternoon, Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Brooks to six consecutive life sentences without the opportunity for extended supervision — one for each count of first-degree intentional homicide.
She sentenced Brooks to 17.5 years for each count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The first 12.5 years are initial confinement, the next five are extended supervision. This sentence runs consecutively to all other sentences.
For the six counts of hit and run resulting in death, she sentenced Brooks to 25 years— 15 years of initial confinement followed by 10 years of extended supervision. These run concurrent to the first-degree intentional homicide charges.
For two counts of felony bail jumping, he was sentenced to six years — three in initial confinement followed by three in extended supervision. This sentence runs consecutive to all others but concurrent to each other.
For the battery charge, she sentenced him to nine months consecutive to any other sentence.
She said her sentence had three purposes — punishment, protecting the community and providing justice and closure to the community.
Her decision comes at the end of a two-day sentencing hearing where 45 victim impact statements were read for the state and three for Brooks.
The hearing was sent to recess for around an hour after an unknown person threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse. The hearing resumed after authorities determined the building was safe.
Nearly all who delivered emotional statements for the state asked Dorow to sentence Brooks to the maximum penalty possible.
Brooks’ mother, Dawn, spoke on the societal impact of mental illness and the need for treatment. Brooks himself addressed the court for over two hours and at one point addressed the victims, apologizing for the tragedy.
“I want you to know that not only am I sorry for what happened, I’m sorry that you could not see what’s truly in my heart,” he said.
Later in his address, Brooks stated the events on November 21, 2021, were "not, not, not an attack" and said it wasn't an intentional act.
When Judge Dorow asked what the court should do, Brooks didn't give a straightforward answer. He once again mentioned he didn't understand the "true nature and cause of the charges" and stated he believes "decision was already made." He asked Judge Dorow to consider the year he's already served while awaiting trial proceedings.
Brooks eventually told Judge Dorow "I just want to be helped."
In October, a jury found Brooks guilty of all the charges against him, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. The jury deliberated for around three hours over the course of two days before returning to court with a verdict.
Brooks represented himself throughout the trial, a decision made mere days before the trial itself began. The 17-day trial was marked with interruptions from Brooks, who was removed from the courtroom repeatedly for his behavior and what Judge Dorow called a “complete and utter disrespect for the simple rules of civility.”
The interruptions continued during sentencing, when Brooks interjected after Dorow brought up testimony given by his ex-girlfriend, Erika Patterson.
It’s likely Brooks will appeal the court's decision, which is something defense attorneys say will be a challenge if he decides to again represent himself.