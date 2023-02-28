Man who last saw Ronald Henry before his mysterious disappearance speaks out for the first time

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Nearly three months have passed since 34-year-old Ronald Henry mysteriously disappeared from a farmhouse in rural Grant County. The friend he was staying with when he vanished is speaking to 27 News for the first time.
Henry's long-time friend, Tyler Dailey, says he's known him for years and regularly confided in him.
"He's a good dude," Dailey said. "I mean, I trust that guy more than a lot of my other friends."
When Henry disappeared suddenly in December, he was staying with Dailey at Dailey's uncle's farmhouse near Lancaster. Dailey remembers a strange encounter he had with Henry the night he went missing.
"He woke me up and he's like 'dude, come look, the dogs are outside," Dailey said. "And there's somebody out there. Somebody else is out there -- some person. I said, 'dude just go to sleep because you're tripping.'"
Dailey said he also remembers Henry speaking to a woman on Facebook named "Lucy." Dailey and his uncle had suspicions that the woman wasn't real, but Henry talked with her for days.
"I told him to video chat with her or make her send you a picture holding a pinky finger up or something like that so you know it's her," Dailey said. "Ronald said, 'she even says she'll come pick me up.'"
Messages obtained by 27 News between Henry and Dailey show that's exactly what happened.
27 News also obtained messages between a woman named "Lucy" and Henry, but the woman's Facebook page and messages had been deleted.
"The first day he was missing, I assumed that that's where he went when I left," Dailey said. "You know he probably snuck over to that girl's house."
When asked if the woman had been investigated, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman told 27 News, "That's all been looked into."
The sheriff did not comment further.
Dailey and his uncle, Jim, have been at the center of the missing person's case since it began, and have frequently faced threats and accusations that they had something to do with it.
Dailey says it's simply not true.
"It just tears me up," Dailey said. "Because he's my friend, ya know?"