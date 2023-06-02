 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from 10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington,
Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Man who made threats to Bascom hall takes plea

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomas Hansen

MADISON (WKOW) — A former UW post-graduate student who made threats to Bascom Hall after a canceled date has taken a plea. 

Thomas Hansen pleaded guilty to a single count of making terroristic threats in court Friday. 

A judge accepted the plea but withheld sentencing Hansen. Instead, Hansen was referred to a deferred prosecution program as a first time offender. 

Hansen said he made the threat on social media after a girl canceled a date and repeatedly told law enforcement the posts and comments were a "joke." 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you