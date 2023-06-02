Man who made threats to Bascom hall takes plea

MADISON (WKOW) — A former UW post-graduate student who made threats to Bascom Hall after a canceled date has taken a plea.

Thomas Hansen pleaded guilty to a single count of making terroristic threats in court Friday.

A judge accepted the plea but withheld sentencing Hansen. Instead, Hansen was referred to a deferred prosecution program as a first time offender.

Hansen said he made the threat on social media after a girl canceled a date and repeatedly told law enforcement the posts and comments were a "joke."