Man who pleaded guilty to UW-Madison's student 2008 death does not get extended supervision

MADISON (WKOW) — The man who admitted to killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 will not get an opportunity to apply for extended supervision.
David Kahl had his sentencing hearing Friday morning, where Judge Chris Taylor denied Kahl the opportunity for extended supervision— at the recommendation of the prosecution and defense.
In October 2022, David Kahl, 56, pleaded guilty in Dane County Court to first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Brittany Zimmermann. This charge comes with a mandatory life sentence, which the judge delivered at the plea hearing.
As a part of Kahl's plea agreement, prosecutors were to jointly recommend he be given the opportunity to petition for extended supervision after 20 years of his life term.
But, Kahl's attorney Ben Gonring said his defendant came to the conclusion that "he should not be deemed eligible for extended supervision." The adoption of this motion was jointly recommended by the state and defense.
"I would like to apologize to everybody, especially the Zimmermann family. I took away Brittany's 21-year-old life, family that she could have had," Kahl said.
He specifically apologized to Zimmermann's fiancé for taking away Zimmermann's chance to have a family.
Zimmermann was killed in April 2008 inside her apartment on West Doty Street.
At the plea hearing, Gonring said Kahl tried to scam money from her, and she refused. Kahl, who was using drugs and "paranoid" after being released from prison, "basically lost it" after seeing Zimmermann on the phone when he returned from using her apartment bathroom.
Authorities say Zimmermann was stabbed and strangled.
