Man who punched teen at McFarland youth hockey game takes plea

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — A Hayward man who punched a teenage boy at a McFarland youth hockey tournament has taken a plea.
Jared Egger, 42, pleaded guilty to an amended charge: a single count of disorderly conduct. Originally, he was charged with battery.
Police say Egger punched a 15-year-old who was celebrating McFarland's 14-and-under youth hockey team defeating Hayward's team in March, with the attack being captured on video.
In a criminal complaint, Egger denied punching the teen.
As long as Egger completes the terms of his deferred prosecution agreement, the charges will be dropped from his record.