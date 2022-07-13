 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man who punched teen at McFarland youth hockey game takes plea

  • Updated
Jared Egger

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — A Hayward man who punched a teenage boy at a McFarland youth hockey tournament has taken a plea. 

Jared Egger, 42, pleaded guilty to an amended charge: a single count of disorderly conduct. Originally, he was charged with battery. 

Police say Egger punched a 15-year-old who was celebrating McFarland's 14-and-under youth hockey team defeating Hayward's team in March, with the attack being captured on video.

In a criminal complaint, Egger denied punching the teen. 

As long as Egger completes the terms of his deferred prosecution agreement, the charges will be dropped from his record. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you