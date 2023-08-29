Man who stole semi was fired from trucking company that morning, complaint states

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The man who stole a semi truck and led law enforcement on a multi-county chase Friday was fired from the semi company that morning, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states Michael Steven Jones, 47, of St. Louis, Missouri, was "flipping out" after he got fired and stole the semi while a woman was getting her belongings out of it.

Despite the woman asking Jones to stop and let her out, he led law enforcement on a "reckless" chase with her as a passenger.

The truck itself was stolen from Chippewa County, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Even after multiple spike strips destroyed the semi's tires, the pursuit continued to Wisconsin Dells.

The complaint states the woman called 911 and pleaded for help multiple times while she was in the cab.

Finally near the US 12 exit on I-90/94 eastbound, the semi caught fire, and Jones crashed into the ditch.

After the crash, Jones tried to run away from police. He kicked out the glass on a cruiser and hurt an officer before being taken to the Juneau County Jail.

The woman got out safely following the crash.

The complaint states Jones is facing seven charges, including false imprisonment, attempting to flee or elude an officer and recklessly endangering safety.

If convicted on all charges, Jones may face over 33 years in prison and $90,000 in fines.