Man who witnessed teen's shooting death in Madison sentenced for stealing car

  • Updated
  • 0
Savion Grant

MADISON (WKOW) — A man who witnessed a teenager's shooting death on Madison's east side has been sentenced for crimes unrelated to the homicide. 

Savion Grant had four separate cases against him, all related to the stolen car where the teen, identified as Laron Bynum, of Milwaukee, was shot. 

Grant, in November, pleaded guilty to one charge in each case: burglary of a building or dwelling, attempt to take and drive a vehicle without consent, drive or operate a vehicle without consent and take and drive a vehicle without consent. 

Online court records show on Wednesday, Grant was sentenced in all four cases. The sentences run concurrently, and Grant will spend two years in initial confinement in prison followed by three years in extended supervision. 

He was given 181 days credit for time served. 

