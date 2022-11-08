 Skip to main content
Man wielding knife demands staff at polling place in West Bend 'stop the voting'

WEST BEND, Wis. (WKOW) — A polling place about 35 miles outside of Milwaukee had voting interrupted for around 30 minutes after a man came in with a knife demanding staff "stop the voting." 

The West Bend Police Department reports the man came into the West Bend Community Memorial Library, which serves as a polling place, around 12:30 p.m. Staff members told police the man had a knife and was demanding for staff to "stop the voting." 

Police say the 38-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. 

Voting stopped for about 30 minutes while authorities investigated and made sure the polling place was secure. The site re-opened after police confirmed everyone was safe. 

The West Bend Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and that charges "will be forthcoming." 

