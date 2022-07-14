Man with 'multiple outstanding warrants' arrested at Warner Park

MADISON (WKOW) — A man with "multiple outstanding warrants" in other counties was arrested in Dane County Wednesday.
According to Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, an officer approached a car near Warner Park after noticing a man "passed out" in it.
The man, identified as 36-year-old Frederick Holisield would not leave the car and tried to drive away from the officer. The officer was able to open the door and detain the suspect after he tried to run.
Fryer says Holisield's outstanding warrants were for possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Cocaine and other narcotics were found in the car when police searched it.
Holisield was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver a schedule 2 narcotic, resisting arrest, bail jumping and his outstanding warrants.